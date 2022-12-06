Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Potato’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Potato'
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Potato!

Potato is a ten-year-old Pitbull mix full of energy and love. While Potato is older in age he has tons of energy for walks and adventures. Potato gets along well with other dogs and would make a great family addition.

Potato loves his treats and even knows a few tricks such as sit and shake!

If you are interested in adopting Potato contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

