Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.

The Setup

A strong jet stream is carrying moisture from the Pacific Ocean to Colorado. Several disturbances are also riding that jet stream eastward. These disturbances are mostly small, but they can bring occasional valley rain and mountain snow through Tuesday.

A larger storm system will arrive Tuesday night with increasing snow. More widespread snow will fall throughout much of Wednesday before a break Wednesday afternoon. Another round of snow is possible Wednesday night through Thursday.

How Much Snow?

With these several rounds of snow, up to 4-6 inches of snow can fall along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose. That’s not to say we will all get that much snow. Bigger amounts of between one and two feet are possible in the mountains, including on the Grand Mesa, which will increase the avalanche risk across much of the High Country.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy. We’ll cool from 40s to upper 30s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with occasional rain along Highway 50 and a chance for snow in the higher elevations. It’s possible for some brief snow toward morning down lower. Low temperatures will be near 32 degrees around Grand Junction, 34 degrees around Montrose, 32 degrees around Delta, and 30 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be cloudy with occasional rain and mountain snow. High temperatures will be near 42 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 44 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.