Rain and snow showers continue around the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our Tuesday morning got off to a much more active start than yesterday around the north-central portions of the Western Slope. A band of valley rain and mountain snow showers set up along and just south of Interstate 70, extending southward to a line from Nucla, to Montrose, to Aspen, to Copper Mountain. Grand Junction had a couple of rounds of light rain, while Delta and Montrose had some snowflakes come down. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue to fall over the northern half of the Western Slope, primarily south of Interstate 70, through much of the rest of the day. Scattered snow showers will also start developing over the San Juan Mountains into the afternoon, then move northward through the evening and overnight hours. Clouds, rain, and snow will hold temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers continue into the overnight hours with lows falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A band of snow showers will continue to push northward into early Wednesday morning, bringing some more early snow showers to places like Montrose and Delta. Rain and snow showers will become more scattered to widespread across the rest of the region through the day on Wednesday, gradually transitioning back to a mountain snow/valley rain setup by Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures in the middle to upper 30s will push snow chances up a little higher, including in Grand Junction. Leftover scattered showers will transition over to snow overnight tonight, then we’ll see scattered snow showers taper off from west to east across the region Thursday morning.

FORECAST SNOWFALL TOTALS

Around a foot of snow is still possible through early Friday morning in and around Crested Butte, the Grand Mesa, Aspen, and Vail. 6 to 9 inches are still possible in Paonia, Telluride, and Nucla. 4 to 6 inches are possible in Montrose, Delta, Glade Park and Dove Creek. Grand Junction, Parachute, Rifle, and Meeker could see anywhere from 2-4 inches, but the higher end of that range may be a bit optimistic.

INCREASING AVALANCHE THREAT

The threat for avalanches over the higher elevations of the Western Slope will continue to be on the increase as we head through the middle of the week. Multiple rounds of accumulating snowfall will continue to come down over weak snowpack, increasing the risk for continued avalanches over the High Country and surrounding locations. Avalanches have already been reported over the Elk Mountains south of Aspen over the weekend. Avalanche Warnings continue for the Flat Tops, Elk Head Mountains, Park Range, Gore Range, and Front Range until 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, and the backcountry around Vail, the Gore Range, Elk Mountains, and West Elk Mountains until 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, an Avalanche Watch is now in effect for the San Juan Mountains, Rico Mountains, and La Plata Mountains until 3:45 this afternoon. An upgrade to an Avalanche Warning may be necessary as snow starts to fall over the watch area.

DRYING OUT, THEN TALKING SNOW AGAIN

Mostly cloudy skies settle into the region Thursday afternoon as snow comes to an end, and we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies through the remainder of the work week and through most of the day on Saturday. We won’t see very much sunshine, so highs will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Our next chance for rain and snow showers moves through the higher elevations of the Western Slope as early as Saturday night, then spreads across the rest of the region through Sunday and into Monday.

