GJPD makes arrest after August vehicular homicide

By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has made an arrest related to a fatal crash that occurred in August.

On December 7, 2022, officers with the GJPD arrested and booked Brandon James Ibarra, age 30, into the Mesa County Detention Facility for the following charges:

  • Vehicular homicide (DUI)
  • Vehicular homicide (reckless driving)
  • Drove vehicle under the Influence of alcohol
  • Drove vehicle under the Influence of alcohol per se
  • Reckless driving
  • Speeding (40+ over the limit)
  • Drove vehicle when safety belt not in use

On August 20, 2022, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a fatal single vehicle crash at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the area of E Road and Duffy Drive. Two adult males involved in the crash were traveling eastbound on E Road when a rollover occurred.

The driver, Ibarra, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office was responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased male.

No further information is available at this time.

