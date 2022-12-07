Lidl recalls advent calendar due to salmonella

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.
Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The grocery chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of one of its candy calendars due to possible salmonella contamination.

The 8.4-ounce packages of Favorina advent calendars say “premium chocolate with a creamy filling” on the front.

The affected units were available at Lidl locations between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5, and have a use-by year of 2023.

All units have been removed from store shelves.

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.

The company found the issue during routine testing and said it has not gotten any reports of illnesses linked to the product.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The infection can sometimes be fatal in young children and the elderly.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Two Grand Junction police officers and two Mesa County Sheriff's deputies converse at the edge...
At least one person injured in Red Roof Inn shooting
Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female...
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
Surveillance video shows the female Amazon driver put a package on the Thornes’ front porch and...
WATCH: Amazon driver allegedly steals packages off family’s porch
Police lights generic.
Police: Man, 2 children dead in apparent murder, suicide

Latest News

A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his...
GRAPHIC: Dog survives after being shot through head with arrow
The father was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment,...
Father arrested after daughter, 1, found dead in California river
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his...
GRAPHIC: Dog survives after being shot through the head with arrow