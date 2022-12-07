Mesa County may buy local church for office space

Page 1
Page 1(Mesa County)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County employees could be getting new digs soon if all goes as planned. Commissioners say that they expect to spend just shy of $9 million to buy Faith Height’s Church, a local church sitting near the border of Grand Junction and Clifton.

However, it may be a few years before anyone starts packing up their desks.

The county says that it already owns some of the surrounding land, and with tight office space at both the Justice Center and Central Services building and a $55 million price tag for a brand new building, county commissioners want to go with a cheaper option.

“We’re saving lots of money, we have the cash already, because we have robust savings. So we’re not raising taxes, we’re not bonding for it, this all going to be cash basis. We’re still living within our means and supplying the services that people expect here in Mesa County,” said County Commissioner Cody Davis.

The deal isn’t finalized yet, but once it is, Davis estimates that it will take about two years before county offices can start loading up the moving truck.

Below are documents provided by the city regarding the deal, the property, and the legality of the purchase.

Caption
Caption
Caption
Faith Heights resolution
Faith Heights resolution(Mesa County)

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Two Grand Junction police officers and two Mesa County Sheriff's deputies converse at the edge...
At least one person injured in Red Roof Inn shooting
Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female...
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in...
TSA finds dog packed inside backpack at airport security
Surveillance video shows the female Amazon driver put a package on the Thornes’ front porch and...
WATCH: Amazon driver allegedly steals packages off family’s porch

Latest News

In this archive footage from Aug. 21, a car sits wrecked following the accident leading to...
Archived coverage from Aug. 21, 2022.
Blue Heron and Monument View Riverfront Trail will be getting their recreational ramp rebuilt,...
New recreation ramps built on Riverfront Trail
Page 1
Faith Heights write-up by The Kimbrough Team
Page 1
Faith Heights Agenda