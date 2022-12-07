New recreation ramps built on Riverfront Trail

Blue Heron and Monument View Riverfront Trail will be getting their recreational ramp rebuilt, as well as a secondary ramp to help with accessibility.(MGN)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Redlands Parkway Shoreline Amenities and Bank Stabilization project at the Blue Heron and Monument View Riverfront Trail has begun.

On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, the city began their construction of two new ramps, a new 36 foot wide concrete ramp for boats and one for pedestrian access.

The new ramps will improve access to the river for the public as well as emergency services.

The project is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2023, construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week.

The existing boat ramp will be closed to the public, but access will remain available for emergency services and the parking lot will still be open.

Construction for the project includes widening and paving of existing boat ramp which is currently steep, narrow and unpaved, which makes boat put-in and take-out a challenge.

Additionally, a second ramp will be built to allow access to what is known as the beach. This area currently requires a step or jump off of a vertical drop of approximately two feet.

Access to the beach is being improved for those who want to access the river for rafting, paddleboarding, kayaking, playing fetch with their dogs, or to simply recreate near the water’s edge.

Improvements for both ramps will include stabilization of the riverbank, which has been eroding northward over time.

The city has contracted with United Companies to complete the construction of both the new boat ramp and the pedestrian access.

