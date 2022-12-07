GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Protecting Firefighters From Adverse Substances Act recently passed in the US House of Representatives. Proponents of the measure say it will get rid of harmful chemicals known as Polyfluoroalkyl, “forever chemicals,” or PFAS. It is currently on the way to President Biden’s desk, but not everyone in Colorado voted in support of the bill, including local lawmakers who reside right here on the Western Slope.

The Deputy Chief of the Grand Junction Fire Department, Gun Hendricks, praised the city of getting rid of the chemicals. “The Grand Junction Fire Department along with the City of Grand Junction, worked together in order to remove all of the firefighting foam containing PFAS back in 2014,” said Hendricks.

This chemical is dangerous because it can cause pregnancy complications, liver damage, and high cholesterol. The Grand Junction Fire Department also said the foam has contaminated water for nearly 100,000 Coloradans because the foam goes into the drains.

The bill had substantial support from both sides, passing with 400 Representatives voting yes and only twenty-two voting no. Among those no votes were Colorado’s representatives Lauren Boebert (CD-3), and her colleague Ken Buck (CD-4). Every Democratic representative voted yes, along with one other Republican. We have reached out to Rep. Boebert and her team for comment multiple times asking for an explanation of her no vote. Boebert did not respond to our request for comment.

If you want to know how your local lawmakers are voting you can visit this link.

