Rain and snow continues across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Much of the Western Slope has gotten off to a snowy start this morning, with places like Telluride, Montrose, and Nucla seeing snowflakes as early as around midnight last night. Snow then pushed northward into Delta, then eventually into Grand Junction and over toward Glenwood Springs shortly before sunrise. Accumulations have been a little heavier over the southern portions of the region, while Grand Junction has only seen a light dusting on the tops of buildings, cars, and on grassy areas. Light snow will continue in short bursts over the northern and central portions of the region, then we’ll start to turn a little drier into the afternoon. Drier conditions should bring temperatures up into the upper 30s and lower 40s, transitioning any precipitation that falls over to rain later this afternoon. The main band of moisture will march across the Western Slope this evening, overnight tonight, and into early Thursday morning. Rain will transition back over to snow as temperatures cool again overnight tonight, with lows falling into the lower and middle 20s. Snow will taper off through Thursday morning, then partly to mostly cloudy skies settle into the region by Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

FORECAST SNOW TOTALS DECREASING

Most of the expected snowfall totals still left to come around the Western Slope have now dropped below 6 inches, but some locally higher snowfall totals could still be found around Crested Butte, the Grand Mesa, and around Douglas Pass as well. The rest of the Western Slope should see anywhere between 1 to 4 inches of additional snow through Thursday morning, with many of the lower snowfall accumulations happening in the valleys and the southwestern corner of the region.

AVALANCHE RISK STILL HIGH

A couple of natural avalanches have already been observed at Tenmile Range and just northeast of Arapahoe Basin earlier this morning, and more avalanches are likely through the rest of the day as snow continues to be possible over the higher elevations of the Western Slope. Avalanche Warnings are still in effect for the Flat Tops, Elk Head Mountains, Park Range, Gore Range, and Front Range until 1:30 this afternoon; the backcountry around Vail, the Gore Range, Elk Mountains, and west Elk Mountains until 4:30 this afternoon; and the backcountry around the western and southern San Juan Mountains until 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies continue through Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday, then rain and snow returns once again Sunday night across much of the Western Slope. The best chance for snow and the best chance for heavy snow looks to be on Monday, then scattered bursts of snow will still be possible across the region into Tuesday. Next week will likely be much colder, even after the snow stops. Expect high temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

