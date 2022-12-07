US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado

This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam Frisch, left, and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., right. Frisch and Boebert are running for Colorado’s U.S. House seat in District 3. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race.

Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch.

The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month.

Mesa County election workers are recounting today.

Montrose County put out this tweet when workers there wrapped up their count:

