2023 City of Fruita budget adopted, projects announced

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the Fruita City Council formally adopted the 2023 Municipal Budget.

The budget includes $27.3 million in projected revenues (excluding transfers from other funds and other financing sources) and $30 million in proposed expenditures between all funds.

In 2022, the Fruita City Council adopted the City’s Strategic Plan, which identifies specific goals and projects to improve the quality of life and place for Fruita residents for the next several years. The 2023 Municipal Budget supports these goals and priorities, while also providing high-level core services in Fruita.

Highlights from the budget include creating the Fruita Building Inspection Program, several capital projects focused on the quality of streets and maintaining traffic flow and limiting congestion, Parks and Recreation projects that improve community wellness, continued implementation of the City’s market-based pay plan for employees, public safety, and maintaining City infrastructures through key sewer projects.

Specific projects to highlight from the 2023 Budget include:

Significant improvements to South Mesa Street (between Circle Park and Highway 6&50) to focus on traffic calming, multi-modal transportation, and pedestrian safety. This project cost is offset by a $1.7 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Renovations to Reed Park which include a new playground, a new shelter, a mini-pitch, electrical upgrades, and irrigation upgrades.

Installation of the Middle-Mile Broadband project to help bring Giga bite internet speeds to Fruita residents.

Adding an additional Police Officer to focus on proactive engagement and community policing. • Construction of a permanent North Mulberry Outdoor Plaza.

Building a new slide for the indoor pool at the Fruita Community Center.

Installation of a Dog Park on the south side of Fruita, located next to the Dinosaur Journey Museum.

Finalizing the design and construction of the aeration system at the Wastewater Reclamation Facility to prepare for the second ditch to turn on to accommodate for increased use as Fruita grows in the future.

The City of Fruita’s annual budget mirrors the priorities outlined in the Fruita Strategic Plan while also providing essential core services and aligning with the City’s core values.

The Fruita Strategic Plan outlines priorities for the next two years based on the City’s long-term planning documents including the 10-year Fruita in Motion Comprehensive Plan, master plans, and the 2021 community survey results.

The plan serves as a guide for City Council and staff in the creation of the City Annual Budget (as shown in the diagram to the right).

“The planning documents that guide Fruita City Council and staff’s decision making for each budget year is the reflection of an extensive amount of community input from Fruita residents,” said Mike Bennett, City Manager of Fruita. “We are proud of the input our community provides us to help guide decision-making that aligns with the community’s values.”

The 2023 Adopted Budget reflects the commitment of the City Council and staff to achieve a balance of a conservative fiscal policy while also allocating time, talent, and resources to defined areas of Fruita’s Economic Health, Quality of Place, and Lifestyle.

To learn more about the City of Fruita’s 2023 Annual Budget, visit Fruita.org/2023budget.

