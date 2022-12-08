GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Bikers hit the roads for the return of the 43rd annual ‘Western Slope Toy Run.’

Motorcycle enthusiasts congregated at the Harley-Davidson dealership, all for a good cause. They threw toys in the back of their motorcycles and rode across town all the way down to Grand Mesa Middle School to present the donations to the Salvation Army.

“It happens every year, rain or shine or cold weather, but it’s a huge help to our Angel Tree Campaign every year,” said Captain Amber West. “We have thousands of children that have signed up for our program, and this toy run helps us provide Christmas morning for those families.”

If you missed the toy run. You can drop off toys at the Salvation Army office. It is located at 1235 N 4th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

