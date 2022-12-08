The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club: Christmas Train Show

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club 34th annual Christmas Train Show is coming to town!

This years show is at the Cross Orchards Historic Site. Families can expect to see models and displays indoors showcasing life around the Western Slope as well as the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad as it was in the 1950s.

Outdoors you can expect to find a garden railway built underneath a historic railroad trestle. With all the snow we’ve been getting around the Western Slope, there may even be some Christmas magic on display in the outdoor sections.

The Christmas Train Show at Cross Orchards Historic Site will be open every weekend starting this Saturday until the 31st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas day but will be open on the 26th.

