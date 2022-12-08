Overnight snow exits before the morning drive

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:19 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Avalanche Warning has been canceled for our northern mountains, but it continues for the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the San Juan Mountains. An Avalanche Warning means dangerous avalanche conditions exist. More than twenty avalanches had been reported to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before sunset Wednesday evening. The warning still includes many of Colorado’s ski areas, including Aspen, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Monarch Pass, Telluride, Purgatory (Durango), and Wolf Creek.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 AM Thursday for Colorado National Monument, the Grand Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Flat Tops. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, including snow that has already fallen in the past twenty-four hours. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will blow the snow, reducing visibility and making travel conditions difficult.

Rain & Snow Overnight

Rain and mountain snow started increasing this afternoon. Rain and snow will become increasingly likely across the Western Slope overnight. The rain in the lower valleys along Highway 50 will likely change to snow. The snow may break at times, then the snow will end gradually from west to east from 2 AM through 6 AM. Snow should be out of our area before the morning drive begins.

Snow Amounts

Snow amounts will generally be less than an inch along Highway 50 from around Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose. On top of snow that has already fallen, another 2-5 inches is possible among our high elevations. That could bring totals up to as high as a foot between snow last night and tonight.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional rain and mountain snow. The rain along Highway 50 can change to snow overnight. Low temperatures will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 26 degrees around Montrose, 25 degrees around Delta, and 21 degrees around Cortez. The snow will end before the Thursday morning drive. Thursday will start cloudy, and we’ll gradually thin the clouds and let some sun peek through. High temperatures will be near 38 degrees around Grand Junction, 37 degrees around Montrose, 39 degrees around Delta, and 41 degrees around Cortez.

