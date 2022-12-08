Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Walmart

A man was hit and killed near the North Avenue Walmart Wednesday evening.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man was hit and killed near the North Avenue Walmart Wednesday evening.

The Grand Junction Police Department says it happened at 28 ¾ Rd and North Avenue.

Police say witnesses told them a man wearing dark clothing was crossing 28 ¾ Rd in the crosswalk when a driver turning into the Walmart parking lot hit him. Police say the man died on scene, and the coroner will be responsible for releasing his identity after his family has been notified.

Police are still investigating, and as of Wednesday evening, that entrance to the Walmart parking lot from North Ave. is closed.

