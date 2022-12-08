Woman dies in house fire

A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction.
A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Debra Street near 30 Road.

Fire crews found the house on fire when they arrived, and were able to rescue a dog from the blaze.

The Mesa County Coroner confirmed one woman died at the scene. Her identity has not been released yet. The Grand Junction Fire Department and police department are investigating what caused the fire.

