A brighter weekend precedes our next snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A break from active weather will help temporarily reduce the avalanche risk in the mountains, but it will return by early next week. For now, all Avalanche Warnings and Avalanche Watches have been discontinued.

Weekend Preview

The fair weather will last through the weekend. Clouds will filter the sun, and there may be more clouds than sun at times. But we’ll stay free of rain and snow through both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 40s on both days across Western Colorado. Morning lows will range from middle teens to lower 20s.

Our Next Weather Maker

Things change again on Monday, and the changes that begin on Monday will be drastic. Snow will increase quickly on Monday, starting around the time of the morning drive. Snow is likely throughout Monday, and the day will quickly turn colder. There can be occasional breaks, but snow will increase again on Tuesday, falling throughout much of the day. Significant accumulation is possible, and we’ll have a better idea of just how much snow will fall this weekend.

Deep Cold & Flurries Linger After The Biggest Snow

After the biggest snow ends on Monday and Tuesday, cold air will surge into Western Colorado and into a humid, already-cold air mass. That may set us up for occasional snow flurries through Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will drop hard. Afternoons may not reach freezing from Tuesday through at least Thursday, and morning lows could drop into single digits or low teens.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from low-to-mid 30s around 6 PM to near 30 degrees by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low temperatures by morning will be near 21 degrees around Grand Junction, 16 degrees around Montrose, 17 degrees around Delta, and 14 degrees around Cortez. Friday will start sunny, but clouds will increase starting around late morning. The afternoon will become mostly cloudy, but we’ll stay dry. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 41 degrees around Montrose, and 45 degrees around Cortez.

