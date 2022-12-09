Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home

Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care (File photo)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that lead to the death of an 86 year old woman at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June of 2021. That’s according to a press release from the Colorado Attorney General. Martinez was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days behind bars.

Investigators found that Martinez, Jamie Johnston and Jenny Logan were responsible for the death of Hazel Place on June 14, 2021, after she was left in the heat for six hours. According to the press release, Johnston and Logan’s cases are still in progress.

Martinez pleaded guilty to caretaker neglect and a deferred sentence of negligent homicide.

