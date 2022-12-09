Mesa County Public Health: Tell Us Community Survey

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The results are in!

Mesa County Public Health conducted a community wide survey called the Tell Us survey. With the survey, Mesa County Public Health can see the communities response on how they think operations and services around Mesa County are going.

For example the results from the Tell Us survey shows the community thinks positively of the efforts being taken in having transparency for local officials.

While the survey highlights positive aspects a few things the community noted needing improvement on is having more childcare facilities available, have the county invest in mental health and substance abuse resources as well as have the county invest in high speed broad-band internet.

Mesa County Public Health plans to make an interactive dashboard so community members can see the results of the survey for themselves.

