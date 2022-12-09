Omicron vaccines approved for younger children

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives.(Pfizer via AP)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a press release Friday the Colorado Department of Health and Environment said the CDC has approved COVID-19 omicron vaccines for kids ages six months old to 4 years old.

The state health department says those vaccines are expected to be available at local health clinics, primary care offices and pharmacies next week.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer bivalent vaccines for kids 6 months through 4 years, and the Moderna bivalent vaccine for kids 6 months through 5 years, according to the press release. The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is currently the most common in the United States.

According to the press release, “children in this age group are recommended to receive an omicron vaccine after receiving two doses of the original COVID-19 vaccines. The omicron vaccine must be the same brand as the vaccines they previously received.”

Find more information, and where you can get your kids the updated vaccine here.

