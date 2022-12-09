Police officers in shooting identified

Latest on the Red Roof Inn police shooting
Latest on the Red Roof Inn police shooting
By KKCO Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department released the names of the two officers who shot a suspect on Tuesday near the Red Roof Inn. In a press release Friday the police department said Officer Micah Conrads and Officer Joey Gonzalez both fired their guns during the incident.

According to GJPD, both officers are on paid administrative leave during an internal investigation. That investigation is separate from the criminal investigation being done by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

The police department says Officer Conrads is a seven-year veteran of the GJPD. He’s a patrol officer, field training officer and SWAT operator. Officer Gonzalez has worked at the police department for eight years, served on the K-9 unit and is currently a patrol officer.

