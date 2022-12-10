Snow arrives Monday after a pleasant weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather this weekend will be pleasant and unseasonably warm, but it’s very much a “calm before the storm.”

Our Next Snow Maker

A strong Pacific storm system will bring snow to Western Colorado next Monday and Tuesday. The storm system we’re tracking will move ashore along the Pacific Coast on Sunday. Changes in exact timing, amounts, and locations can change between now and then. Based on the latest forecast data on Friday, however, snow is likely to begin increasing early Monday morning - before the Monday morning drive. Snow will increase and fall all day. It may break briefly overnight, but more snow is likely on Tuesday.

Impact

Several inches of snow are possible, but the intense cold that follows may be the bigger deal. Travel could become dangerous through the mountains. Monday’s high temperature will likely happen just after midnight and well before sunrise. We’ll cool below freezing, and we likely won’t warm back to freezing until next Friday. That means nearly all of next week will be colder than freezing.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool slowly but steadily from just above freezing at 6 PM to just below freezing by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and cold. Low temperatures will be near 20 degrees around Grand Junction, 15 degrees around Montrose, 16 degrees around Delta, and 13 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will start sunny, then clouds will increase after noon. High temperatures will be near 43 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 48 degrees around Cortez.

The Rest of The Weekend

The second half of the weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy and a little bit warmer. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s. Morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 20s.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.