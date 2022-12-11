Next snowfall event arrives Monday

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast December 10, 2022
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, conditions had remained dry across the state, with sunshine during the morning and afternoon hours before cloud cover took over around the evening. As a result, temperatures today stayed in the 40-degree range for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. For tonight, temperatures will sit in the 20s across the Western Slope under mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, where we will see partly cloudy skies for the morning and afternoon hours. Partly sunny to overcast skies will occur around the evening hours, and temperatures will sit the warmest, in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday, more snowfall is going to arrive in the state. Moisture off the Calorfina coast continues to move inland and ride along the jet stream. Snowfall will ride along the jet stream the next day before arriving Monday morning. As a result, the morning commute can be messy, especially for highways like 50 and 550. As the day progresses towards the afternoon and evening hours, snowfall will become widespread across the Western Slope and along the Continental Divide. The low-pressure system will sit in the state’s northeastern portion by evening and nighttime hours. Since weather systems spin counterclockwise around a low, eventually, snowfall will come in from the North on Tuesday as it heads southward.

Wednesday, most of the snowfall will have left the state. Most locations, including our valleys, will receive snowfall. However, accumulation amounts will vary for each place. Most of our valleys will see around 1-3 inches, and in the high country and mountains, accumulations will range from 9-12 inches, with our mountains possibly exceeding this amount.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

