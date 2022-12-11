‘Tis the season... for safe and sober rides

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol, and 65 local law enforcement agencies are banding together to raise enforcement and remind Coloradans to hand over the keys if they have been drinking or consuming cannabis.

To date this year, 36% of traffic fatalities in Colorado have involved an impaired driver. Colorado Department of Transportation reminds Coloradans that buzzed driving is still drunk driving and can result in a DUI.

“There’s no reason to risk your life in a crash, you have options,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “It takes years to remove a DUI off your record and a lifetime to carry the guilt of taking an innocent life from choosing to drive intoxicated. Be intentional with your holiday plans and determine your ride home before you go out and live to celebrate the holidays.”

To support holiday enforcement, CDOT launched its “Nothing Uglier than a DUI” campaign last week, asking Coloradans to redeem available Lyft ride credit to get to and from their destinations safely.

From Dec. 1, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023, Coloradans can redeem a $10 ride credit using the code “DUISRUGLY” in the Promotions section of the Lyft app. The ride credits, available statewide, are valid only while supplies last. The credits must be redeemed from 5 p.m. - 5 a.m. Use this link to apply the credit directly to the Lyft app from a mobile device.

There have been 247 traffic fatalities that have involved an impaired driver so far this year in Colorado. In 2022 there have been 3,902 DUI arrests during increased DUI enforcement periods in the state.

During higher enforcement over Thanksgiving Week, the enforcement wave concluded with more than 265 arrests in Colorado.

To stay safe, CDOT recommends the following ways to avoid a DUI:

Plan ahead. Before heading out, make a plan for how you will get home so you won’t be tempted to later drive impaired — this could be using a rideshare program, a taxi or mass transit system.

Designate a sober driver. If you live in a rural area with fewer transportation options, always designate a sober driver to bring you home safely.

Have multiple options. If you are hosting a party, make sure to have plenty of non-alcoholic beverages and food available for your guests.

Get educated. Check out and download Virtual Bar , which provides information for how different factors affect your BAC on your own personal level. The Virtual Bar allows you to estimate your BAC level based on what you drink and how fast (or slow) you drink, and to see how eating food affects your BAC.

Get involved! If someone is impaired, don’t be afraid to take their keys or offer a place to spend the night. You might save a life.

Beware of poly-consumption. Combining drugs and alcohol can significantly increase impairment.

DUIs include cannabis. Law enforcement is trained to detect drivers impaired by marijuana.

Make a call. Never be afraid to call a friend or family member for a ride — they will understand.

