Colorado Payback Program

Downtown Grand Junction
Downtown Grand Junction((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:36 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances.

It’s called the Colorado Payback Program. It has reunited over $600 million to their rightful owners since it first began in 1987.

In Mesa County, residents have $17 million in unclaimed cash, $1 million in unclaimed company shares, and 153 available tangibles.

Sam Miller was surprised at what she found when she got word of the unclaimed property database. “I had a lot of stuff on there that I was not expecting.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where...
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
Letticia Martinez
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Parents charged with murder allegedly held baby underwater to stop crying
Latest on the Red Roof Inn police shooting
Police officers in shooting identified
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is helped off the field during the second half of...
Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28; Wilson concussed
Colorado Avalanches' J.T. Compher (37) reacts after a goal by Mikko Rantanen (96) against the...
Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2
Test scores decreased the last few years in correlation with the COVID pandemic.
COVID learning impacts
A couple from North Dakota keeps their hands full, with eight children adopted and three...
ND couple adopts 8 children, fosters 3 more