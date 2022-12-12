Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cow Cat’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Cow Cat!

Cow Cat is an adorable three-year-old male cat colored like a cow. He loves to give cuddles and loves getting belly rubs. Cow Cat is a curious boy by nature and would be sure to follow you around like a little shadow.

The unique thing about this handsome kitty is he has a slightly twisted leg. This does not cause him any pain nor does it slow him down in the slightest. Because of his previous healed injury, Cow Cat would have to be an indoor cat only.

Cow Cat would make the perfect addition to any family or for someone looking to have a cuddle buddy by themselves.

If you are interested in adopting Cow Cat contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

