Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter weather alerts are in place with Grand Junction under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am tomorrow until 2 pm. Other locations can have these advisories until Tuesday or Wednesday around 5 pm.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas in the San Juans, including Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus, from 5 am tomorrow until 11 pm Monday.

Winter Weather Alerts Graphic (KKCO / KJCT)

The next snowfall event will arrive tomorrow and move into the Western Slope as early as midnight. Throughout the morning, snowfall will continue to become widespread but more concentrated in the San Juan mountains. It will make way for a dangerous morning travel commute if traveling along Highway 550. For Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose, roads could stay wet and slick and include around the city of Grand Junction. In addition, I-70 in the Western Slope has a chance of having snow-covered roads that can also create a messy commute. Snowfall will continue across the Western Slope throughout the afternoon before moving eastward towards the evening hours.

Areas sitting along the Continental Divide and in the high country around the evening will start to experience moderate to heavy snowfall. It will make way for snow-covered roads on I-70 from Vail leading to Morrison and including mountain passes. Snowfall will continue into the overnight hours as a low-pressure system moves towards the state’s northeastern portion.

Futurecast ahead of the next snowfall event (KKCO / KJCT)

Eventually, this low pressure will allow snowfall to backtrack to the Western Slope and along the Continental Divide as we get into Tuesday. Snowfall will become more widespread in these areas than staying concentrated in specific locations. It will continue to make way for messy morning and evening commutes. Eventually, the low pressure will move out of the state by Wednesday, allowing most snowfall to diminish in our valleys and most of the Western Slope. Some of our mountains and area in the high country can continue to receive snowfall leading into Wednesday morning and afternoon hours.

Snowfall accumulations will vary based on the location. For our valleys, we could see anywhere from one to three inches. In the high country, snowfall will range between six to twelve inches, and our mountains can exceed the foot margin and close to the two feet range.

Snowfall total accumulation across the Western Slope (KKCO / KJCT)

Sunday, we saw sunshine towards the morning hours before cloud cover settled in around the afternoon and will continue tonight. As a result, temperatures today stayed in the upper 40s to lower 50s for Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez, making it the warmest over the next seven days. For tonight, temperatures will remain in the upper to mid-20s and under mostly cloudy skies.

