Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco is seen in this file photo.
Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco is seen in this file photo.(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Parents charged with murder allegedly held baby underwater to stop crying
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where...
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
Letticia Martinez
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
The CDC is reporting an increase in flu activity across the country. (CNN, GETTY)
Flu cases surge across the country, prompting advisories
Latest on the Red Roof Inn police shooting
Police officers in shooting identified

Latest News

Los Angeles city council member Kevin de León is seen in a physical altercation with an activist.
Fallout from Los Angeles racism scandal keeps shaking City Council
Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to...
Park outdoors: Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk
FILE - Jerrod Carmichael appears at the premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" on June...
Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce nominations
Los Angeles city council member Kevin de León is seen in a physical altercation with an activist.
RAW: Los Angeles council member scuffles with activist
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market