Final week for leaf pick-up in Palisade

FILE 10331544 - rake in a pile of leaves
FILE 10331544 - rake in a pile of leaves(WSAW)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - Palisade is wrapping up its free leaf pick-up this week.

Palisade residents are asked to rake the leaves out for crews to pick up on the scheduled day for the neighborhood.

Residents are instructed to rake their leaves into the street approximately 18 inches from the curb, into rows up to 12 inches tall.

Piles should be placed 15 feet from objects such as cars, trucks, or trailers.

Bagged leaves or piles with tree limbs, plastic bags, fecal matter, rocks, trash, or other debris will not be picked up.

Leaves will be mulched and used to improve soil conditions at Riverbend Park.

Additional details including a pick-up map can be found on the Town of Palisade website.

Residents can call 970-464-5602 for more information.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Letticia Martinez
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in...
TSA finds dog packed inside backpack at airport security
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Two Grand Junction police officers and two Mesa County Sheriff's deputies converse at the edge...
At least one person injured in Red Roof Inn shooting

Latest News

Mesa County Libraries
Mesa County Libraries close for Christmas and New Years
The Stanley Cup visits Western Colorado
The Stanley Cup visits Western Colorado
Statewide shortage of mental health workers worse in rural areas
Statewide shortage of mental health workers worse in rural areas
Housing inventory on the Western Slope grows while sales shrink
Housing inventory on the Western Slope grows while sales shrink