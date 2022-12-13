Mesa County Libraries close for Christmas and New Years

Mesa County Libraries
Mesa County Libraries((KKCO/KJCT))
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Libraries will close for Christmas and New Years to allow their staff time to spend with their loved ones.

All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday.

All library locations also will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the New Year’s holiday.

Due to holiday staffing levels, hours for some branch locations will be modified for the last weekend in December. Those modifications are:

  • On Friday, Dec. 30, open locations include the Central Library, Clifton, De Beque, and Fruita branches. All other locations will be closed.
  • On Saturday, Dec. 31, open locations will be the Central Library, Clifton and Fruita branches. All other locations will be closed.

During the holidays, patrons will be able to use the library’s website to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as the Libby/OverDrive digital library, Mango Languages, and the Kanopy streaming film service.

A complete list of library locations and hours is available online.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Letticia Martinez
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in...
TSA finds dog packed inside backpack at airport security
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Two Grand Junction police officers and two Mesa County Sheriff's deputies converse at the edge...
At least one person injured in Red Roof Inn shooting

Latest News

The Stanley Cup visits Western Colorado
The Stanley Cup visits Western Colorado
Statewide shortage of mental health workers worse in rural areas
Statewide shortage of mental health workers worse in rural areas
Housing inventory on the Western Slope grows while sales shrink
Housing inventory on the Western Slope grows while sales shrink
Bigger retailers will be charging for plastic bags in Colorado next year
Bigger retailers will be charging for plastic bags in Colorado next year