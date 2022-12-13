Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mississippi State University football coach Mike Leach has passed away. Leach became ill on Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi following complications from a heart condition.

The 61 year old coach was in his third season as head coach and compiled a record of 19 wins and 17 losses.

In a statement, the Leach family said in part, “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donations at UMMC as a final act of charity.”

