Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Macy’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Macy!

Macy is a four-year-old dog full of love. She loves to sit on your lap and cuddle with and would love to go on adventures. Macy gets along great with other dogs and didn’t seem to mind cats. She would work great with children and would make an excellent addition to any home.

Macy is playful and has enough energy to keep up with you but isn’t overwhelming.

If you’re interested in adopting Macy, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

