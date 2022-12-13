WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest

Video provided by the Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC. Search "Dalvin Gadson" on KKTV.com for more on this story.
By Tony Keith and Melissa Henry
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A law office released body camera footage tied to an Oct. 9 arrest in Colorado where force was used. The Colorado Springs Police Department released videos of the same incident on Tuesday.

WARNING: The video at the top of this article is graphic and was provided to KKTV 11 News by the Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC.

“Attorneys are calling for a criminal investigation and immediate action today following the release of stomach-churning photos of Dalvin Gadson, a 29-year-old black man and veteran, after he was viciously beaten by officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD),” part of a news release from the Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC issued on Monday reads. “Officers initially pulled Gadson over on October 9, 2022 for not having a properly displayed license tag, but the incident quickly escalated when additional officers arrived at the scene. Claiming to smell Marijuana, which is legal in Colorado, officers ordered Gadson to exit his vehicle because they were going to detain him for suspicion of DUI. When Gadson refused to get out of his car because he didn’t understand why he was being detained, the officers attempted to force him out, punching him repeatedly in the head and face. The beating continued even after Gadson was out of the car with the officers punching and kicking him in the head and back.”

The law office adds Gadson was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence and driving without license plates. The law office adds the assault charges were dropped and the DUI charge was “dismissed in a DMV hearing.”

CSPD provided the following response:

