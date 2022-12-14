Dog owners seeing a rise in dog flu cases, vets say

Veterinarians said dog owners should be vigilant when it comes to caring for their animals.
By Marc Robbins and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
(WFSB/Gray News) - Dog owners across the country are dealing with a rise in the cases of dog flu, the medical director of Veterinary Emergency Group told several media outlets.

Their version of the flu is not too different from what humans can get. There are a lot of similarities in the symptoms, reactions and care for the dogs that contract the virus.

The dog flu is actually two viruses and are a lot alike.

Dr. Heidi Morey, owner of the Fenton River Veterinary Hospital, said the common signs of dog flu are coughing, runny nose, lethargy and fever.

“Every dog is a little different, a lot of dogs won’t show any signs at all,” she said. “Some will have just minor respiratory symptoms.”

Once a dog has a case of dog flu, it can take 7 to 10 days to run its course.

Although danger levels aren’t being reached just yet, but many dog lovers weren’t even aware of the existence of the virus.

Morey said the dog flu vaccine is not an option for every dog, but for the specific dogs that are compromised or more susceptible to the virus, it may be a good idea.

“Dogs that are younger or older are more susceptible. If they have a suppressed immune system, that can make it worse as well,” Morey said.

Morey said those dogs in the range of 7 years of age and older are the dogs in which the vaccine might be the best option to avoid the flu.

