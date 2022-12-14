A little drier today, light snow returns tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Outside of some light snow and a few flurries in and around the Grand Mesa, our Wednesday morning has gotten off to a quiet start with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. While some light snow could still be possible over the higher elevations of the Western Slope through the rest of the day today, the rest of the region will stay fairly quiet with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Skies could clear out even more farther west toward the Utah state line, where we could see sunny to mostly sunny skies from time to time. Temperatures will still struggle to even make it to the freezing mark across much of the region, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds will increase once again overnight tonight with lows in the lower to middle teens.

Light snow will once again spread across the region through much of the day on Thursday, including the evening and portions of the overnight hours and into the pre-dawn hours Friday morning. Snow will be steady in some spots, but overall light--keeping snowfall totals mostly between a trace and 2 inches across just about all of the Western Slope, including the valleys. Some higher snowfall amounts will be likely in some of the higher elevations, including Telluride, Paonia, the Grand Mesa, Aspen, and Vail, where some snowfall totals of up to 4 inches are possible.

Snow will taper off once again overnight Thursday night and early Friday morning, then skies will clear through the day. Daytime highs will drop to the coldest marks of the next few days on Friday with highs in the middle to upper 20s. Skies will continue to clear out, and we’ll see sunny to mostly sunny skies into the weekend. That extra sunshine won’t help high temperatures very much, however. We’ll still be in the upper 20s on Saturday, then we’ll warm slightly into the lower and middle 30s by the end of the weekend and into early next week. It looks like we’ll finally start pushing well above the freezing mark, again into Tuesday as partly cloudy skies start moving back in.

