Athletes of the Week - Madigan Munro and CMU Cycling

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University Cycling has been on a dominate stretch, claiming three of the five national championship disciplines in the 2022-2023 season. One of the team’s most outstanding cyclists is Junior Madigan Munro.

Munro and the rest of the Cycling team just got back from the USA Cycling Cyclocross Colligate Nationals in Hartford, CT. All six of CMU’s women’s racers placed in the top ten of their races, and Munro took first in hers.

Also, all four of the men’s racers placed in the top ten of their races.

“My races went super well. I had goals of going in and winning the national title for colligate and U23, and I was able to pull off both of those,” Munro said.

Munro, a Colorado native does not only compete in cyclocross for CMU, and also does not race just for CMU.

“I also compete on the mountain bike side, mostly in the summer. And I ride for a professional team called Trek Factory Racing, outside of collegiate team. I also jump in with USA Cycling, the national team whenever I can. That’s mostly for a world championship style racing. Basically, all summer I’m racing world cups on the mountain bike, which can be pretty intense and intimidating, but also super fun, and something I’m really passionate about,” Munro said.

With such an Intense year-round schedule Munro says she is still able to handle things on the academic side, despite what can sometimes be, unusual circumstances.

“It’s definitely a balancing act. For sure. Being a student athlete is never easy, and especially my junior year, I have some pretty tricky classes. This past weekend, I took one of my exams in a hotel room that was proctored by our collegiate coach, which is something you don’t usually do, but you kind of just figure out ways to make things work,” Munro said.

Despite just claiming a national race title. Munro says she isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m actually getting ready to travel to Europe on the 21st of December and I’ll be cycling with US cycling for a little bit. We’ll be doing a block of Christmas Cyclocross races over there. Then I’ll link up with my professional team about mid-January and we’ll do some more training,” Munro said.

