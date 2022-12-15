District 51 buses running late due to weather

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a press release sent just after 8:30 a.m Thursday, District 51 announced that many of its buses may be late picking up students due to the weather.

The district said that all students tardy due to bus routes will be excused.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority, and we want to ensure our students arrive on campus safely. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” said the district.

Parents or guardians with questions are encouraged to call their child’s school or Student Transportation at 970-697-1050.

