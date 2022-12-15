Light and steady snow making for tricky travel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It didn’t take long for snow to move in across portions of the Western Slope this morning, and a light but very steady snow has been falling in Grand Junction, giving us around an inch or so of snow. Some heavier snow has fallen over the Uncompahgre Plateau in southern Mesa County, particularly across Highway 141 into Gateway. Scattered light snow will continue to fall over most of the Western Slope through much of the day today, bringing snowfall totals of a trace to 2 inches along with it. Some of the higher elevations could see locally higher snowfall amounts of 3 or 4 inches. With temperatures well below freezing, snow will accumulate easily on the roads. Spotty slick travel will be likely across most of the region as snow continues to come down. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon today for the Grand Valley and the lower elevations along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Springs for an additional inch or two of snowfall. Cloudy skies will continue to stick around whenever snow is not falling, keeping highs in the middle to upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll start to dry out from north to south across the region late this evening and into the overnight hours, then the last snow should wrap up over the San Juan Mountains before sunrise Friday morning. Skies will clear as snow comes to an end overnight tonight with lows dropping into the single digits and lower teens.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue to settle into the region on Friday, but temperatures will continue to turn colder to close out the work week. We’ll see highs only reach the middle 20s by the afternoon, then overnight lows will once again drop into the lower to middle single digits into Saturday morning. Several of the higher elevations could see lows well below zero. Mostly sunny to sunny skies will continue to hold tough around the Western Slope into the weekend, but it still does very little to warm temperatures up. By Monday, highs will only warm into the lower and middle 30s with lows in the upper single digits and lower to middle teens.

A few more clouds move back into the region by the middle of the week, but for now things are staying dry. We’ll start getting a little bit closer to our normal highs by then with temperatures in the middle 30s.

