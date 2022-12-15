Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922.

More Record Cold Highs Likely

Most, if not all, record coldest highs through next Tuesday are in jeopardy and could be broken as cold air holds its ground here in Western Colorado. Afternoon high temperatures will range from upper 20s to lower 30s around Grand Junction. Morning low temperatures will range from single digits to teens. Grand Junction and surrounding areas may be the least cold across the Western Slope. Much of Western Colorado can be 3-8 degrees colder.

Spotty Snow Possible Thursday

A chance for snow returns to our forecast for Thursday. Snow will be fairly spotty in nature, and not all of us are guaranteed to get snow. Spotty snow will begin increase between 5 AM and 8 AM, and it will be around in that spotty variety through about 9 PM to midnight when it fades to an end. Accumulation will generally be no more than an inch or two with locally higher amounts possible on the higher terrain.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will become cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 16 degrees around Grand Junction, 12 degrees around Montrose, 13 degrees around Delta, and 7 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be cloudy with patchy areas of light snow. Many areas, especially lower areas in the valleys, can miss the snow completely. Where snow falls, we can get up to an inch or two of accumulation across the Western Slope. High temperatures will be near 30 degrees around Grand Junction, 27 degrees around Montrose, 29 degrees around Delta, and 33 degrees around Cortez.

