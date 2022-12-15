Tyler Perry opens up about past suicide attempts in wake of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death

Tyler Perry arrives at the world premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Wednesday,...
Tyler Perry arrives at the world premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 15, 2022
(Gray News) – Famed director Tyler Perry is opening up about his suicide attempts after hearing the news that entertainer Stephen “tWitch” Boss took his own life earlier this week.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Perry said he was shocked by tWitch’s death, saying he only met the dancer a couple times, but he always seemed “full of life, seemed like such a light.”

Perry then revealed that he attempted suicide “a couple times.”

“It was so dark, I didn’t think it would get any better. I endured so much pain, so much abuse, sexual abuse,” Perry said. “It was all so hard to just move through that I thought the only way to make this better and pain go away is taking my life.”

Perry said he is thankful none of his attempts ended his life because he “would have missed the best part of my life.”

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Life is full of joy and love. Things I never thought I would get to,” he said.

Perry said he was making the video in hopes of helping others and urged anyone with suicidal thoughts to call the suicide prevention line at 1-800-273-8255.

“I am a living witness you can make it through it. I am so glad my attempts didn’t work. I’m still alive. The best part of my life, and I would have missed it had I decided to end it,” Perry said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or dial 911 in case of emergency.

