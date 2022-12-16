Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell follow up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New reaction tonight after we broke the news a Mesa County inmate died while under a medical watch.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says he was detoxing, and now people close to him are questioning how it happened. Twenty-eight-year-old Sergio Villalobos died alone in his cell under what is described as a medical protocol.

“It’s just the worst feeling you could ever have when somebody is just ripped apart from you,” said Reece Barbara.

A grand jury indicted Villalobos for distributing a controlled substance that contained fentanyl. Documents show he was arrested and booked in the Mesa County jail.

What happened next is under investigation. “If he was detoxing, why wouldn’t he be in the bedroom with a nurse at all times,” said Barbara.

We took her question about the detox protocol to the sheriff’s office. From there, we went to the County Sheriffs of Colorado and addiction experts. All to find out how law enforcement is handling what this news article calls an increasing problem of inmates coming down off drugs and alcohol.

So far, we can’t find a written policy.

