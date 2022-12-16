Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell follow up

Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Mesa County Sheriffs Office(Natasha Lynn)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:58 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New reaction tonight after we broke the news a Mesa County inmate died while under a medical watch.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says he was detoxing, and now people close to him are questioning how it happened. Twenty-eight-year-old Sergio Villalobos died alone in his cell under what is described as a medical protocol.

“It’s just the worst feeling you could ever have when somebody is just ripped apart from you,” said Reece Barbara.

A grand jury indicted Villalobos for distributing a controlled substance that contained fentanyl. Documents show he was arrested and booked in the Mesa County jail.

What happened next is under investigation. “If he was detoxing, why wouldn’t he be in the bedroom with a nurse at all times,” said Barbara.

We took her question about the detox protocol to the sheriff’s office. From there, we went to the County Sheriffs of Colorado and addiction experts. All to find out how law enforcement is handling what this news article calls an increasing problem of inmates coming down off drugs and alcohol.

So far, we can’t find a written policy.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Letticia Martinez
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest
A man stands handcuffed as a Grand Junction Police Officer stands nearby.
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell identified by coroner

Latest News

Canadian drug imports could help lower prescription drug costs.
States Challenge Biden to Lower Drug Prices by Allowing Imports From Canada
Colorado's Marijuana industry showing signs of slowing
Colorado's Marijuana industry showing signs of slowing
History Colorado recognizes LGBTQ+ Community
History Colorado recognizes LGBTQ+ Community
Club Q survivors testify before Congress
Club Q survivors testify before Congress