Skies clearing out, temperatures turning cold

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The last bit of snow dissipated as it moved across the San Juan Mountains overnight last night, and skies started clearing out as well. We started the morning off with mostly clear to clear skies, which brought much colder temperatures into the region with it. While the valleys started off in the middle to upper teens, most of the rest of the region had temperatures in the single digits with widespread below-zero values across the higher elevations. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will continue to settle into the region today, but it won’t do very much to warm those temperatures up into the afternoon. The warmest locations around the Western Slope will only reach the lower and middle 20s. Skies will continue to clear out overnight tonight, dropping overnight lows into the single digits with widespread below-zero temperatures in the higher elevations.

Sunny skies are back again on Saturday with highs warming another degree or two into the upper 20s, then clouds will increase a bit more into Sunday as highs finally start reaching the lower 30s once again. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds to start the new work week with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Clouds will steadily increase once again into the middle of next week, with high temperatures steadily getting warmer as well. By Wednesday and into Thursday, temperatures will return to normal highs, in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.