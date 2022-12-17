GJPD responds to early morning hit and run

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 to a report about a hit and run.

A man was transported to the hospital after a fight broke out near Canyon View RV Resort.

When GJPD arrived on the scene, they found a man in the road that had reportedly been ran over by a truck. The truck that hit him fled the area prior to police arrival.

The status of the man sent to the hospital is currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be updated as it becomes available.

A man was hit by a truck early Saturday morning at Canyon View RV Resort in Grand Junction; the truck fled the scene before authorities arrived. (David Jones)

