USDA Forest Service job positions available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew and fuels related jobs.

Direct Hire Authority, which has been granted by the Office of Personnel Management, will be used to fill these positions in an accelerated manner.

Applications must be submitted to USA Jobs by the closing date on the job announcement; note that the closing dates are from December 16-20, 2022.

For more information, please visit the USDA Forest Service website.

Be sure to review each job announcement carefully for required information to include in your application.

Selections will take place between January 23 - February 7, 2023.

Please direct any questions that you have to the fire management organization in the Forest or Grassland where you would like to work:

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.