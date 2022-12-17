USDA Forest Service job positions available

The USDA Forest Service has a multitude of job positions in the Rocky Mountain Region, ranging...
The USDA Forest Service has a multitude of job positions in the Rocky Mountain Region, ranging across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.(Storyblocks)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew and fuels related jobs.

Direct Hire Authority, which has been granted by the Office of Personnel Management, will be used to fill these positions in an accelerated manner.

Applications must be submitted to USA Jobs by the closing date on the job announcement; note that the closing dates are from December 16-20, 2022.

For more information, please visit the USDA Forest Service website.

Be sure to review each job announcement carefully for required information to include in your application.

Selections will take place between January 23 - February 7, 2023.

Please direct any questions that you have to the fire management organization in the Forest or Grassland where you would like to work:

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest
A man stands handcuffed as a Grand Junction Police Officer stands nearby.
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell identified by coroner

Latest News

Winter storm in spring 2021
Things you should “snow” about winter driving
Thermostat
Colorado sees increase in applications for heat assistance
Police lights generic.
Police investigating possible weapon at Fruita 8/9 school
A man walking across the country is making his way through Grand Junction right now
Walking across the country for mental health