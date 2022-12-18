Inmate health care provider explains withdrawal protocols

Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Mesa County Sheriffs Office(Natasha Lynn)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 18, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There is new information about detox procedures in the Mesa County jails days after an inmate died in custody while on a special medical watch.

Mesa County contracts with NaphCare—a national inmate health provider. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office tells us staff follows the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare protocols.

On December 5, agents arrested 28-year-old Sergio Villalobos on a federal warrant for distributing drugs containing fentanyl. A week later, he died in Mesa County’s detention facility while under medical watch, undergoing a detox.

A NaphCare representative says every individual booked into the detention facility is asked specific questions about alcohol and drug use to determine the risk of withdrawal. A urine drug test is conducted, and then treatment is initiated.

Patients are monitored and assessed multiple times daily – vital signs are evaluated. Assessment questions are asked to evaluate the patient’s state. That’s according to NaphCare.

The Mesa County Commissioners’ agenda is to approve another contract with Naphcare valued at $4 million on Monday.

