Argentina wins the World Cup, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Argentina has won the World Cup for the third time after beating defending champion France in a penalty shootout.

Substitute Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive penalty after a dramatic match at Lusail Stadium north of Doha.

Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed their penalties for France.

Argentina and France scored a goal each in extra time to make it 3-3.

Kylian Mbappé scored on a penalty kick with just a few minutes remaining of extra time. That’s a hat-trick for the Frenchman.

Lionel Messi scored his second goal of the match in the second period of extra time.

Argentina had a 2-0 lead against France at half-time in the World Cup final after goals by Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Messi scored on a 23rd-minute penalty kick after a foul on Di Maria. Thirteen minutes later Di Maria finished off a flowing team move involving a deft flick from Messi.

Mbappé made it 2-2 in the second half with two goals. Just one minute after scoring on the penalty he forward striked again, on a volley.

Messi now has 12 World Cup goals — the same as Brazil great Pelé — and is the first player to score in the group stage and every round of the knockout stage in a single edition of the tournament.

Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus.

Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 11 goals in total, tied for sixth in the all-time list.

Messi has said this is likely to be his last World Cup.

