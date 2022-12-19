Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say

An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.
An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.(NCMEC)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:58 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe.

The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated kidnapping once he is taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell identified by coroner
Downtown Grand Junction
Colorado Payback Program

Latest News

Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Jury selection to begin in Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter poll closes, users vote in favor of Musk exit as CEO