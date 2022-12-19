Colorado health department hopes to make more zero-emission trucks available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Air Pollution Control Division is moving to ensure there are even more zero-emission trucks available in Colorado.

The division has requested a hearing on a statewide clean truck sales standard and an emissions rule with the Air Quality Control Commission.

The policies would provide consumers with more options to buy zero-emission medium-0 and heavy-duty trucks, which offer lower operating and fuel costs, overall saving Coloradans money. The program would also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other emissions that contribute to ground-level ozone.

“We know that vehicle emissions are a primary contributor to air pollution and climate change, so we can’t overstate how important it is that zero-emission trucks will be even more readily available to Coloradans who choose to use them. These rules will not only help protect the environment, they’ll save Coloradans money,” said Michael Ogletree, director of the Air Pollution Control Division. “We’ve spent months gathering feedback to help us make the rules as protective and successful as possible.”

Community engagement is a high priority for the division, so it offered a variety of opportunities to get involved in developing the rules. That included a series of three informational sessions, two public listening sessions, smaller community conversations, and options to submit written comments. The division offered all of these opportunities in both English and Spanish.

The goal of the rulemaking is for Colorado to have more options for zero-emission trucks starting in model year 2027. The clean truck sales standard will only apply to manufacturers of new medium- and heavy-duty trucks, such as delivery vehicles.

The rule would not impact farming equipment or off-road construction equipment. The emissions rule would improve testing for engines and extend warranties. The division completed an Economic Impact Analysis, which shows the proposed rules would:

Save Coloradans money. The analysis found the rules could save Coloradans $15.6 billion through 2050 from reduced maintenance costs, fuel costs, avoided health impacts, and avoided climate impacts.

Help Colorado reach its Greenhouse Gas Roadmap goals. The analysis found the rules could reduce nearly 24 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions through the lifetime of model year 2050 vehicles.

Reduce emissions that contribute to ozone pollution. The analysis found the rules could reduce 58,370 tons of nitrogen oxides and 275 tons of particulate matter through the lifetime of model year 2050 vehicles.

Protect air quality in Colorado, particularly for communities disproportionately impacted by emissions from busy roadways.

These rules are a key part of the state’s Clean Truck Strategy, which it finalized earlier this year, and which outlines more than 35 actions agencies will take to holistically support a transition to zero-emission trucks.

In addition to these rules, agencies are setting up new vehicle incentive programs, charging infrastructure investments, workforce development initiatives, and more.

The state expects there will also be significant forthcoming federal incentives for zero-emission trucks, including up to $40,000 off the purchase price of these vehicles through a new federal tax credit.

The formal rulemaking process provides plenty of additional opportunities for the public to give feedback through meetings and a written comment period. Visit the Air Quality Control Commission website for more information.

