Garfield County holiday closures

Closed for Thanksgiving: list of stores closed for the holiday
Closed for Christmas and New Years: select locations and offices will be closed in Garfield County over the holidays.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Closures will take place in businesses throughout Garfield County in the next few weeks to allow staff and officials time to celebrate the holidays and be with their loved ones.

All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed Friday and Monday, Dec. 23 and 26, and again on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the winter holidays.

Staff functions that serve the community in emergency or 24-hour capacities remain in operation, as needed, and administrative offices of such departments are closed.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed. Anyone needing assistance at this time can call 970-230-1685.

The Garfield County Landfill near Rifle is open on Friday, Dec. 23, and closed on Saturday and Monday, Dec. 24 and 26, and on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell identified by coroner
Downtown Grand Junction
Colorado Payback Program

Latest News

Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semitrucks and...
Colorado health department hopes to make more zero-emission trucks available
Candles should never be used for emergency lighting. Instead, use flashlights and stock up on...
State Fire Agency urges fire safety during extreme weather conditions
Holiday greetings from our military
Holiday greetings from our military
The tailgate of a truck pokes out of the wrecked remains of a storefront.
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road