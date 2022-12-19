GJPD arrests driver in November hit and run

(Source: MGN) Carlos Maes, 37, was arrested for multiple charges relating to a hit and run that...
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department made an arrest on Dec. 16, 2022, in relation to a hit and run that occurred in November.

At approximately 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, a report was made of a hit and run near Linden Ave. and Highway 50. Officers gained information that a light-colored sedan struck a bicyclist and fled the scene.

The bicyclist, a 28-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

After thorough investigation, officers with the GJPD were able to identify the driver in the hit and run.

Carlos Maes, 37, was charged with the following:

  • Failed to (remain at scene/Give Information and/or Aid) After Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury
  • Failed to Notify Police of Accident
  • Drove Vehicle When License Under Restraint
  • Owner Operated or Permitted to be Operated an Uninsured Motor Vehicle on a Public Highway

Maes was taken into custody and remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

No further information is available at this time.

